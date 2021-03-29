10 suspects due in court for kidnapping man in Bellville

On Thursday, four gunmen accosted a 47-year-old man, robbing him of his cellphone, as well as a substantial amount of cash, before kidnapping him. He was held captive until authorities came to his aid on Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Ten suspects are appearing in the Bellville Magistrates Court following an armed robbery and kidnapping.

On Thursday, four gunmen accosted a 47-year-old man, robbing him of his cellphone, as well as a substantial amount of cash, before kidnapping him.

He was held captive until authorities came to his aid on Saturday evening.

The police's Novela Potelwa has the details: "Member of the national intervention unit with Bellville members, the hostage negotiation team and Crime Intelligence pounced on a dwelling in Nyanga as part of an investigation into a robbery and kidnapping case opened Bellville. They rescued the victim who has since been reunited with his family."

His attackers will head to the court dock Monday.

"Ten suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court following their arrest on Saturday evening in Nyanga. The suspects are facing robbery and kidnapping charges."

