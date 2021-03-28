WC SAPS seize 186 illegal firearms over the last five weeks

More than 180 guns have been seized over the last five weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police say they're making progress in reducing the number of illegal firearms that are circulating in gang hotspots.

The police's Andre Traut said: “During the period of 22 February and 26 March this year, a total of 186 firearms and 3,058 rounds of ammunition have been confiscated from 147 suspects who are now paying the price for criminal behaviour.”

