Tshwane residents without water due to emergency repairs on major pipeline

Rand Water cut supply to large parts of Centurion late last night to repair a leak at its 02 pipeline.

JOHANNESBURG – Some residents in Tshwane will be without water for at least 28 hours following an emergency shutdown of a pipeline at Klipfontein reservoir.

Rand Water cut supply to large parts of Centurion late last night to repair a leak at its 02 pipeline.

The emergency repair is expected to affect areas including Tembisa, President Park, Halfway House and Kosmosdal.

The massive pipeline also supplies water to the City of Joburg and the Ekurhuleni metro.

Rand Water's Justice Mohale said residents could expect the repairs to be completed by 10 pm on Sunday.

“Rand Water has implemented an emergency shutdown of so that it can repair the leak that was detected on Friday. Those who still have water, we would like to urge them to use water sparingly.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.