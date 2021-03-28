Safe & hungry - SA man (21) caught in Mozambique insurgent attack rescued

Islamist militants seized control of the town of Palma, after French oil and gas giant, Total announced it would be resuming work in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of a South African man who was among a group of expatriates who were caught up in an insurgent attack in northern Mozambique has told Eyewitness News the 21-year-old has been found and rescued.

Islamist militants seized control of the town of Palma, after French oil and gas giant Total announced it would be resuming work in the area.

The heavily armed militants took control of the territory, including a strategic port, and burned dozens of villages across the Cabo Delgado province.

At least seven people, including one South African, were believed to have been killed in the attack with many more unaccounted for.

Islamic insurgents raided the coastal town on Wednesday afternoon, forcing terrified residents and foreigners to flee to nearby forests - while about 200 others sought shelter at the Amarula Palma hotel.

Families of South Africans trapped in the war-torn north pleaded with the government for assistance following reports of the deadly attacks.

Sonia van Niekerk's 21-year-old son, Francois, was among those missing.

She said they had not heard from him after cellphone towers were shot down.

Van Niekerk said three days later, she received a text message from her only son.

“They found a half an hour ago. He just said to me that he is safe and hungry.”

Meanwhile, the department of international relations and cooperation’s Lunga Ngqengelele said the department was doing all it could to locate and identify several other citizens.

It’s understood several foreigners died when they tried to escape in a convoy.

Others were killed when the insurgents finally overran the hotel.

