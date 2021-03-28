Tense ANC NEC meeting continues today with focus on integrity commission reports

It was a tense weekend for the governing party’s NEC with heated debates over the RET forces, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) continued on Sunday morning, focusing some of its attention on the integrity commission’s reports.

Sunday is the third day of the ordinary meeting which was aimed at discussing issues in and around the country as well as the state of the organisation.

It’s understood that on Saturday, former President Thabo Mbeki addressed the virtual engagement and raised concerns over a weakened secretary general’s office – which is occupied by Ace Magashule. It’s also said the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) forces are operating in that office.

Magashule’s head is on the chopping block as one of the reports recommends that he steps aside immediately –failing which – the NEC has been urged to suspend him.

Many in the virtual meeting, who were associated with the RET forces that have been backing Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma, emphatically denied being a part of the grouping.

While both Zuma and Mbeki were in the meeting its understood, Mbeki read the riot act – calling for urgent attention to be given to the secretary-general’s office.

On Sunday, the recommendations from the integrity commission will come under the spotlight – with some hoping this means a quick exit for Magashule. However, his supporters have committed to fighting to keep him in his office.

