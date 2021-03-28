SA records over 1,300 new COVID infections in the last 24-hour cycle

The health department said 1,387 new cases have been recorded in the same day, pushing our known caseload to 1,544,000.

JOHANNESBURG – The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 52,648 after 46 succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Our recovery rate stood at 95% meaning at least one million 471,000 people have recuperated here at home.

And to date, 231, 605 vaccines have been administered under the Sisonke study.

CALVINIA RESIDENTS CALL FOR GOVT'S HELP IN BATTLE AGAINST COVID

Meanwhile, residents in the Northern Cape town of Calvinia want national government to step in to help in their COVID-19 fight.

At least 657 active coronavirus infections have been recorded in the community.

Four schools in the Namaqua District Town have been closed two weeks ago as part of efforts to curb the further spread of the virus.

A delegation from the provincial health department earlier this week met with education officials to map the way forward in dealing with the crisis.

Health MEC Maruping Lwekene earlier this week said a quarantine facility will be now be put up in the community, where positive cases can safely isolate away from their relatives.

Resident Willem Wena paints a picture of fear and frustration with how the situation has been managed so far.

“…help from another level should come…from the provincial side or national side…”

According to the lates statistics from the health department, the Northern Cape has 2,511 active COVID-19 cases with no deaths recorded in the last 24-hour cycle.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 544 466 the total number of deaths is 52 648 the total number of recoveries is 1 471 164 and the total number of vaccines administered is 231 605. pic.twitter.com/apF6Lwky1A Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 27, 2021

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt

