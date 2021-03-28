Provinces gear up for Easter traffic under level 1 lockdown regulations

Easter weekend is known as one of the deadliest times on South African roads, with the N1 national highway between Gauteng and Limpopo is expected to see a surge in traffic volumes over the Easter break.

JOHANNESBURG – As the Easter weekend approaches, provinces say they will be beefing up law enforcement and enhancing traffic safety in an effort to reduce road fatalities.

Easter weekend is known as one of the deadliest times on South African roads, with the N1 national highway between Gauteng and Limpopo is expected to see a surge in traffic volumes over the Easter break.

The Limpopo transport department’s Mike Maringa said with the sale of alcohol permitted under level 1 of the l lockdown, traffic and police officers will need to double their efforts to ensure compliance during easter holidays.

“In the previous year, Limpopo only had one death since we were under lockdown. We are hoping that we will improve from that, hence the call to all motorists to reduce speed and to drive within the prescribed speed limit.”

The Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Maremane said several road operations will be put in place.

“Over 1,000 law enforcement officials in Gauteng will be manning all our different roads just to ensure that everybody arrives alive."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.