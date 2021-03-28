Nzimande calls on university vice-chancellors to curb destruction of property

Nzimande said at least 10 institutions, including the University of Johannesburg and the University of KwaZulu-Natal were vandalised while some buildings were torched, with the damages costing more than R32 million.

JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has called on university vice-chancellors to tighten security measures at higher learning institutions.

The minster has condemned recent incidents of vandalism at institutions across the country during the student protests as well as acts of criminality.

Nzimande said at least 10 institutions, including the University of Johannesburg and the University of KwaZulu-Natal were vandalised while some buildings were torched, with the damages costing more than R32 million.

READ: Vandalism at tertiary institutions costs state over R32 mn - Nzimande

The minister said none of the acts of violence by students could be justified.

His spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Minister calls on all law enforcement agencies to act swiftly against any acts of violence, and the destruction of public and private property. The minister further calls on all university chancellors to tighten up appropriate safety and security measures to prevent any from of destruction.”