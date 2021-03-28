New KZN DA leadership mostly white males, but Rodgers insists it's diverse

Following Saturday's elective congress, four of the top six positions in the DA in KZN are now held by white people, and the only two women who form part of this structure occupy deputy positions.

DURBAN – Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leader Francois Rodgers has said the ethnic background of a mostly white and male party leadership composition in the province was not of any significance.

Rodgers was elected as the DA’s KZN leader on Saturday, in a contest that also involved the party’s eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham and her deputy Emmanuel Mhlongo.

DA member of Parliament Dean McPherson was elected provincial chairperson, while provincial legislature member Christopher Pappas secured the position of deputy leader.

Concerns about the racial and gender composition of the party’s new KZN leadership were raised on social media almost as soon as the results were announced.

But Rodgers insists that the party’s KZN leadership is diverse.

“I think at the end of the day we believe in fitness for purpose, and what really inspires me – what I really find encouraging from the delegates in the congress – is the fact that the deputy chairperson and the deputy leader is a young group of people from all backgrounds, from all demographics.”

Outgoing provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango has congratulated Rodgers on his election saying he was his preferred candidate to take over from him.

