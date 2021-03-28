Mfuleni SAPS launch probe after fetus found dumped in bush behind station

The grim discovery was made on Sunday morning behind the police station.

CAPE TOWN - Mfuleni police in Cape Town are investigating a case after a fetus was found dumped in a bush.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, investigations are under way following the discovery of a newborn baby in a dustbin in Worcester on Friday.

Paramedics were unable to save the infant.

No arrests have been made in that case either.

