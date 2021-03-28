Man sustains burns after fishing boat catches fire in Gordon’s Bay

The man is said to be recovering in hospital after sustaining serious burns when his board caught alight on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – A man in the Western Cape was recovering in hospital after his fishing boat caught alight in Gordon's Bay.

The incident happened at the harbour on Saturday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon said: “Ambulance services were stopped along the road by a vehicle that was rushing a burns patient from the Gordon’s Bay fishing vessel fire to a hospital. The adult male was treated by paramedics and he was transported to hospital in a serious condition.”