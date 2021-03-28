Govt can’t keep GP motorists guessing on fate of e-tolls for much longer – AA

The association has called on government to provide a clear way forward for Gauteng road users regarding the highly contested tolling system.

JOHANNESBURG– The Automobile Association (AA) says the long-awaited announcement by government on the future of e-tolls cannot be delayed any further.

The association has called on government to provide a clear way forward for Gauteng road users regarding the highly contested tolling system.

Government is expected to make a pronouncement on the future of e-tolls by the end of this month.

The association's Layton Beard said because of the uncertainty caused by the long delays in providing a resolution, the government has missed a window of opportunity to bring tolls back to the table and must now look for alternatives to remedy the situation.

“The AA urges the government to be bold in taking a firm decision to terminate e-tolls with immediate effect, to cancel any outstanding debt and to reimburse those who have paid already, all before the end of March. We believe that Gauteng motorists have been patient, but its unfair to keep them guessing for much longer.”

The South African National Roads Agency launched the e-tolling project in 2013 as part of the plan to improve the road network in Gauteng.

However, it has been met with resistance from residents who have refused to pay their bills.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.