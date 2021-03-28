CT authorities rescue man, arrest 10 following kidnapping, robbery in Bellville

On Thursday, four armed men accosted and robbed the 47-year-old foreign national before holding him hostage.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town authorities have rescued a man and arrested 10 suspects following a robbery and kidnapping in Bellville.

On Thursday, four armed men accosted and robbed the 47-year-old foreign national before holding him hostage.

Early on Thursday morning, four gunmen robbed the victim of his cellphone and cash before kidnapping him.

On Saturday night, Bellville detectives, the police's hostage negotiation team and others descended on a residence in Nyanga.

There the victim was eventually rescued, after he was held captive for two days.

Ten suspects aged between 20 and 30 were apprehended.

They're expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate Court on Monday where they'll face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.