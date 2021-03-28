Contralesa calls for dismissal of Boulders Mall manager Maponyane

Boulders Shopping Centre manager Jose Maponyane was suspended after he was captured on video ordering Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu to leave the Midrand mall, after being told his traditional attire was indecent.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has called for the immediate dismissal of Boulders Shopping Centre manager Jose Maponyane.

Maponyane, was suspended as the centre manager of the Johannesburg shopping centre by Redefine Properties earlier this week.

Contralesa’s president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena has described the incident as an insult not only to the Ndebele nation but to all who wish to practice their culture freely.

Mokoena said Maponyane should be sacked.

“We are so shocked and dismayed by that incident because we don’t think that at this time and age you can still have people who are looking down upon our own culture. Hence, we make the call that that man be removed from that shopping mall or even dismissed.”

