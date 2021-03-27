‘We're tired of being forgotten’ – WC artist perform in protest over NAC funding

Artists in the Cape Town are protesting in solidarity with their Joburg counterparts who are calling for transparency regarding the distribution of the R300 million Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme from the NAC.

CAPE TOWN – Dozens of artists ranging from dancers, musicians, puppeteers and more performed in protest in Cape Town as they called on government to support the struggling sector.

Demonstrators have said this was done in solidarity with those who have been staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council office in Johannesburg.

They have been calling for transparency regarding the distribution of the R300 million Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

Creatives are sharing their pain by showcasing their talents outside the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

It’s been 25 days since artists in Johannesburg took to the National Arts Council demanding answers.

Fox Bruins-Lich, from Vava Voom Entertainment said she was tired of seeing the arts fraternity being neglected.

“We as an art collective – it doesn’t matter whether we are creatives in the poetry sector, the dance sector – we are fighting for these people because we are tired. We are tired of being ignored, we are tired of being at the bottom and we are tired of being forgotten.”

Nkosinathi Sangweni, from Jazzart Dance Theatre says this not only affects those who are fighting for survival right now...but could impact future generations as well.

“Our industry is going to die out if we don’t look after the upcoming dancers and upcoming theatre performers. So, I am here saying to the government: Please, if anything, think about the young artists that are coming behind us.”

#ArtistsProtest Artists and creatives in Cape Town are performing and protesting in solidarity with others across the country who are taking a stand against the alleged mismanaged of the President Employment Stimulus Programme. LP pic.twitter.com/hzWuCmP94f EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2021

