WC authorities probe circumstances around dead baby found in dustbin

Authorities responded to the scene late Friday afternoon.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities on Saturday said investigations were under way following the discovery of a new-born baby in a dustbin Worcester.

Authorities responded to the scene late Friday afternoon.

Paramedics were unable to save the infant.

The matter is under investigation with no arrests at this stage.

WATCH: A crying shame: Rise in abandonment of babies during COVID-19

Timeline

