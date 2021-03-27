WC authorities probe circumstances around dead baby found in dustbin

Authorities responded to the scene late Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities on Saturday said investigations were under way following the discovery of a new-born baby in a dustbin Worcester.

Paramedics were unable to save the infant.

The matter is under investigation with no arrests at this stage.

