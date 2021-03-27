Vandalism at tertiary institutions costs state over R32 mn - Nzimande

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the recent incidents of damage to property and theft by protesting students at various institutions across the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has said vandalism of universities has cost the state over R32 million in repairs.

The minister said since last year, cases of arson have been reported by at least 21 universities.

This includes the Cape Peninsula University of Technology which reported several cases of arson with repairs valued at over R2 million, while the University of Johannesburg said seven cases of vandalism cost the institution over R200 thousand.

The minister's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Given the above incidences, the total cost of repairs that have been completed; as well as those that are still to be carried out; amount to R32,791,000. Minister Nzimande says none of these acts and massive losses incurred could be justified or associated with any legitimate form of protest and should be condemned unequivocally by all – including students and union stakeholders.”

