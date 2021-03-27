The enemy within: Motau continues talks on ‘ANC turnaround strategy 2025’ report

The 31-page document titled ‘ANC turnaround strategy 2025’, which Mantashe has described as mischievous, was compiled by the former defence force head along with a grouping called ANC cadres who were yet to make their identities known.

JOHANNESBURG – Retired army general Mojo Motau has continued to hold meetings with structures within and aligned to the African National Congress (ANC) to discuss a document he helped compile claiming that there was an enemy within the governing party.



The 31-page document titled ‘ANC turnaround strategy 2025’ – was compiled by the former defence force head along with a grouping called ANC cadres who were yet to make their identities known.

The document called for the removal of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) – claiming the party has lost its character of being a liberation movement.

It also said the NEC was ineffective when it comes to political education, cadre development and producing practical economic army general programmes.



As former President Jacob Zuma delivers what many have read as a threat of unrest – Motau is hard at work meeting with different groupings to discuss the state of the country and the ANC.



The retired army general, who is said to have once been aligned to the former president – is on a mission to reposition the ANC and he has said time is running out.

“The ANC is getting into serious waters, and we think that actually characterises what we mean [when we say] time is running out for the ANC.

He toldEyewitness News while the ANC’s top officials have yet to follow up on their commitment to continue meeting with him and his cadres over the document – they were engaging numerous structures – some in trade unions, students’ movements and even the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Associations.

ANC national chair Gwede Manatshe has confirmed officials met with the grouping once – saying its intention was to agitate society- describing it as mischief at best.

Motau previously drew the ire of South African National Defense Force army chief general Solly Shoke and some former uMkhonto we Sizwe leaders have labelled his campaign as being tantamount to a coup – but he’s dismissed these.

