Shots fired - Mncwango delivers fiery final address as DA KZN leader

In his address to delegates at the KZN elective congress, Zwakele Mncwango said his detractors within the DA ensured that they constantly reported him to the party’s disciplinary committee since his first appointment as the party’s KZN leader in 2015.

DURBAN – Outgoing Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has lashed out at his party saying he never received as much support as other provincial leaders over the past six years.

Mncwango has on Saturday given his final address as the party’s KZN leader.

The DA is holding its elective congress in KZN.

Mncwango has accused some party members of colluding and fabricating allegations against him every year since 2015.

READ: DA KZN ready to elect new leaders today

The outgoing leader said his detractors within the DA ensured that they constantly reported him to the party’s disciplinary committee since his first appointment as the party’s KZN leader in 2015.

He said at some point, he was unfairly accused of nepotism.

“Some would say the leader has influence on certain panels, in terms of certain candidates, and even went as far as saying there is a need to change the constitution just to stops provincial leaders from participating in panels – the truth you all to know today. I have never manipulated any process.”

Mncwango has called on those contesting leadership positions to ensure they remain ethical at all times.

KZN member of the provincial legislature Francois Rodgers, eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham and her deputy Emmanuel Mhlongo are in the running for the position of DA provincial leader.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.