No Luthuli House for Niehaus? ANC NEC discusses RET forces & Carl Niehaus’ fate

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) is continuing on Saturday, with sources attending the meeting saying they have started discussing the fate of uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) forces and the party's support for a parliamentary inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

ANC top six and members of Parliament were divided on whether they should vote for the Democratic Alliance sponsored motion for the inquiry to go ahead.

Secretary-General Ace Magashule distanced himself from the top six instruction for members to vote in favour of the motion.

The NEC, which is the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences, held an ordinary meeting via virtual platforms at the weekend.

It’s also expected to debate the terms of reference for its integrity commission, the upcoming local government elections, the COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout as well as challenges at the country's tertiary institutions.

Attempts to label the so-called RET an organisation within an organisation and to cast out one of its prominent faces, Niehaus, from Luthuli House very quickly took shape.

Some have countered that RET is no different from groupings like the crisis committee, the 101 Stalwarts and the Revolutionary Council which was formed ahead of the 2017 elective conference.

Eyewitness News understands some proposed disciplinary action against the MKMVA spokesperson who is also employed in the secretary general's office.

While most agreed that the process against public protector, should go ahead, those aligned to Magashule are said to have rehashed his argument accusing the ANC of voting with the opposition.

The meeting kicked off with party President Cyril Ramaphosa's political overview. He stressed the importance of unity and a need to deal with tendencies that further divided the party.

