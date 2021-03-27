NAC says it will probe alleged COVID relief application fraud by some artists

This follows reports that kwaito veteran and businessman Arthur Mafokate received R10 million from the council while fellow singer Chomee received R2 million for a project that has never seen the light of day.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Arts Council on Saturday said it is aware of the circulating reports regarding applicants who received millions from COVID relief funds for ghost projects and others who received funding for more than one project.

Both artists have since denied the allegations.

At the same time, dozens of artists are performing in protest in Cape Town calling for transparency regarding the distribution of the R300 million relief fund.

Demonstrators say this is being done in solidarity with those who have been staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council office in Joburg.

Spokesperson for the council Tshepo Masheane said: “Since we have published the names and amounts of various applicants, there are various issues that are coming before us and we are going to do an overall scan of all applicants that have applied.”

