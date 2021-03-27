Mbeki tells ANC NEC to urgently attend to weakened secretaries general’s office

Sources have told Eyewitness News Mbeki told the virtual meeting that the ANC has a history of strong secretaries general who often functioned as the glue that kept the party together.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Thabo Mbeki is said to have told the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) to urgently attend to its “weakened” secretaries general’s office.

Sources have told Eyewitness News Mbeki told the virtual meeting on Saturday that the ANC has a history of strong secretaries generals who often functioned as the glue that kept the party together.

The ANC’s NEC, which is the ANC’s highest decision-making body is holding a three-day meeting discussing the state of the country and the organisation.

The meeting also takes place amidst deep divisions and calls for secretary general Ace Magashule to step aside.

Both Mbeki and former president Jacob Zuma are said to be participating.

READ: No Luthuli House for Niehaus? ANC NEC discusses RET forces & Carl Niehaus’ fate

Mbeki has become a rare voice in both society and the ANC, on Saturday however, he is said to have made his views known on Magashule and the ongoing debate about the so-called radical economic transformation forces.

Insiders have told Eyewitness News Mbeki told NEC that this is the first time the ANC has had a weak secretary general, calling it a problem that needed to be resolved as part of the party’s renewal.

Magashule is facing corruption charges and the party’s integrity commission has recommended that he steps aside. In an unprecedented move, he distanced himself from a top-six decision for party members in Parliament to support a motion for an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Mbeki is said to have told the meeting that he was approached by the state capture commission of inquiry to share his thoughts on the genesis of South Africa’s corruption problem.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.