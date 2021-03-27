Man arrested for Hanover Park shooting of 5, including girl aged 4

Four females aged; 4, 15, 29 and 35 and a 26-year-old man were wounded in the shooting in Algoa Court on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police are investigating after five people, including a 4-year-old girl, were shot in Hanover Park near Cape Town.

Four females aged; 4, 15, 29 and 35; and a 26-year-old man were wounded in the shooting in Algoa Court on Thursday morning.

The victims are all recovering in hospital.

The police's Andrè Traut said a man was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

“The relentless efforts by detectives who were tasked to investigate an incident in which five people were shot at around 7:30 in Hanover Park led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.