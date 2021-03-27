KZN DA elects party chief whip Rodgers as its leader for next 3 years

The party has concluded its one-day provincial elective congress.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has elected the party's chief whip in the provincial legislature Francois Rodgers as its leader for the next three years.

Rodgers beat rivals Nicole Graham who leads the party's eThekwini caucus and her deputy Emmanuel Mhlongo to secure the DA's top job in KwaZulu-Natal.

JUST IN: The DA in KZN has elected MPL Francois Rodgers as its Provincial Leader. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/6inCAWPhnU EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2021

Rodgers (59) is a DA veteran who kicked off his career as the party's only councillor in the Kokstad Local Municipality.

He previously served as the DA's deputy leader in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said his priority is to tackle local government issues in the province.

“If we continue to allow the ANC-led municipalities and the IFP-led municipalities to continue to fail in service delivery, there is going to be nothing left for us as a province.”

Rodgers has commended outgoing leader Zwakele Mncwango saying he led the party with distinction over the past six years.

