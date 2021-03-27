20°C / 22°C
KZN DA elects party chief whip Rodgers as its leader for next 3 years

The party has concluded its one-day provincial elective congress.

rodgers1jpg
rodgers1jpg
7 minutes ago

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has elected the party's chief whip in the provincial legislature Francois Rodgers as its leader for the next three years.

The party has concluded its one-day provincial elective congress.

Rodgers beat rivals Nicole Graham who leads the party's eThekwini caucus and her deputy Emmanuel Mhlongo to secure the DA's top job in KwaZulu-Natal.

Rodgers (59) is a DA veteran who kicked off his career as the party's only councillor in the Kokstad Local Municipality.

He previously served as the DA's deputy leader in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said his priority is to tackle local government issues in the province.

“If we continue to allow the ANC-led municipalities and the IFP-led municipalities to continue to fail in service delivery, there is going to be nothing left for us as a province.”

Rodgers has commended outgoing leader Zwakele Mncwango saying he led the party with distinction over the past six years.

