Granting of bail to cops in Ntumba case in the best interest of justice - Ipusa

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said that it would not be in the interest of justice to deny them bail, as the four police officers aren’t flight risks and he believed they won’t evade trial.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Policing Union of South Africa (Ipusa) has welcomed the decision to grant the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba bail.

Tshepiso Kekana, Motseothata Boitumelo, Madimeja Legodi and Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed were granted R8,000 bail by the Johannesburg Magistrates court on Friday.

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said that it would not be in the interest of justice to deny them bail, as they aren’t flight risks and he believed they won’t evade trial.

READ: 'Comply now, complain later' - Cops in Ntumba case acted on orders

The union’s Mpho Kwinika said those who were responsible for the alleged murder of 35-year-old father of three will be brought to book.

“Ipusa is not celebrating the release of the four police officers. What we are celebrating that bail conditions are met, and their release is in the best interest of justice.”

WATCH: Cops are also human - Sapu on Ntumba case

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.