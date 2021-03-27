Dirco: SA reinforces its mission in Mozambique following deadly attacks

Several South Africans are feared to be among the foreigners killed and captured on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma, northern Mozambique.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Saturday said South Africa has reinforced its mission in Mozambique in the wake of deadly attacks.

According to a statement by Dirco, South Africa, through its mission in Maputo, is working with local authorities on verifications, as well as providing the necessary consular services.

It added that additional staff would be deployed to help locate, identify and respond to those affected by the attack.

