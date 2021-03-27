DA KZN ready to elect new provincial leaders today

Outgoing provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said a total of 575 delegates have been approved to participate in Saturday's proceedings.

DURBAN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal was on Saturday expected to elect new leaders.

Member of the provincial legislature Francois Rodgers, DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham and her deputy Emmanuel Mhlongo are vying for the party's top job in the province.

Outgoing provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said a total of 575 delegates have been approved to participate in Saturday's proceedings.



Mncwango said the da is ready to elect new leaders who will lead it in this year's local government elections.

The outgoing leader said they had adopted a hybrid strategy to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread during the congress.

“Some delegates will be participating fully in this congress from home, but also about 300 who have delegates will gather at the ICC will be able to participate physically in this conference. We will be using different halls at the ICC, ensuring that each hall is not occupying more than 100.”

The results of the election are expected to be announced at the party's provincial headquarters in Durban later on Saturday.

Delegates in high spirits, ready to elect leadership that will bring Real Hope and Real Change to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.#DAKZNCongress#DAKZNCelebratingGrowth pic.twitter.com/KPLUf0D3ui DA KZN (@DA_KZN) March 27, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.