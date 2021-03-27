‘Comply now, complain later’ – Sapu says officers in Ntumba case acted on orders

The police union says it wants the officials who gave orders to the officers on the ground disperse protesting students the day Mthokozisi Ntumba dies to be held accountable.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has said it wants the officials who gave the orders to disperse protesting students on the day that Mthokozisi Ntumba died to also have their day in court.

Cidrass Motseothata, Madimetsa Legodi, Victor Mohammed, and Tshepiso Kekana have been charged in connection with Ntumba’s death.

He was killed during a student protest over financial exclusion earlier this month in Braamfontein.

The officers were each granted bail of R8,000 by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Comply now and complain later – this is how Sapu’s Dorothy Sithole has described law enforcement’s response to violent protests.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday, Sithole was adamant the four police officers who face charges of murder did not act on their own accord.

“They were called to the scene, and what the came to the scene – my officers have done what we call crowd management, they are properly trained. So, in situations like this, you get an instruction from your senior and as a police officer you need to comply and complain later. So, complying landed us in hot water.”

Sithole says while more can be done to guide officers on how to handle crowd control - the four accused are not guilty of the crimes they have been charged with.

“The people in court now are not criminals. They are law-abiding citizens. Suddenly you are going to encounter a criminal record while doing your job, in your capacity as police.”

Ntumba died when the police fired rubber bullets at protesting wits university students.

