Calvinia residents want govt to intervene in spiking COVID-19 cases

At least 657 active coronavirus infections have been recorded in the community.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the Northern Cape town of Calvinia wants national government to step in to help in their COVID-19 fight.

At least 657 active coronavirus infections have been recorded in the community.

Four schools in the Namaqua District Town have been closed two weeks ago as part of efforts to curb the further spread of the virus.

A delegation from the provincial health department earlier this week met with education officials to map the way forward in dealing with the crisis.

Health MEC Maruping Lwekene earlier this week said a quarantine facility will be now be put up in the community, where positive cases can safely isolate away from their relatives.

Resident Willem Wena paints a picture of fear and frustration with how the situation has been managed so far.

“…help from another level should come…from the provincial side or national side…”

Another community member, Donovan Ruiters, said the situation requires much more stringent action to keep residents safe.

“…I think national they should intervene because the provincial government…you don’t see them…two weeks ago they announced that Calvinia is the new hotspot for this COVID-19.”

The province has 2,422 active COVID-19 cases with 819 people having lost their lives to the disease.

WATCH: COVID-19: Our entrance into an age of pandemics

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.