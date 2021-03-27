Body of man (69) who disappeared while hiking at Silvermine found

A body was discovered floating in the Silvermine Dam earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a man who disappeared while hiking at Silvermine Nature Reserve in Cape Town a part of the Table Mountain National Park, last weekend has been found.

A body was discovered floating in the Silvermine Dam earlier on Saturday.

The family has confirmed that it is indeed the body of 69-year-old Mike Reilly who has been missing for six days.

SANParks spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla said: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.’

The dam is still closed to the public

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.