67 more people die in SA after contracting the coronavirus

These latest fatalities push the country's death toll to 56,602 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – In the latest COVID-19 report, the department of health announced 67 more people have died in South Africa in the last 24 hours after contracting the coronavirus.

At the same time, 1,516 new cases were recorded in the same day – bringing our known caseload to more than 1,543,000.

Our recovery rate is at 95% meaning at least 1,469,000 people have recuperated here at home.

A YEAR SINCE THE FIRST RECORDED COVID-19 DEATH IN SA

It’s been a year since South Africa recorded its first COVID-19-related death.

Saturday marks exactly a year since the country entered hard lockdown, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa had recorded its first death – that of a 48-year-old woman from Cape Town.

The number of known deaths due to COVID-19 now sits at well over 52,000. That means on average, over the past year, six people have succumbed to COVID-19 somewhere in South Africa every single hour.

WATCH: Dealing with COVID death

