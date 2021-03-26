WCED extends grade 1 & 8 school admission application deadlines

Admission applications will now close next Thursday and the department warned that there would be no further extensions.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education authorities have extended the deadline for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admission applications for a week.

Friday was the cut-off date for applications for the 2022 academic year.

“On Tuesday, we had 16,000 applications submitted, 19,000 on Wednesday and yesterday we had 22,000. We have had requests to give them more time, so people are realising that they do not have that specific document and they have to get it,” explained department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

