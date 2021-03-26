WC Health Dept wary of COVID-19 resurgence despite decline in infections, deaths

Officials said that they were seeing a decline in cases, admissions and deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that COVID-19 data was reflecting some "good news" for the province.

Officials said that they were seeing a decline in cases, admissions and deaths.

This comes amid fears of a third wave as the Easter period approaches.

COVID- 19 cases in the Cape metro dropped by 20% and in rural districts have declined by 26% overall.

Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that 18 treatment plants had detected no COVID-19 in wastewater, up from 9 previously.

“No COVID-19 detected in Rawsonville in Worcester and there was no COVID-19 detection in Theewaterskloof at all four treatment plants in this week's samples.”

He said that the provincial government had tested for seroprevalence after the second wave to determine vulnerability for future waves.

This meant that their research sought to find out how many people had COVID-19 antibodies that would allow for greater protection against infection in the future.

“Our affluent communities and our rural communities mainly are particularly vulnerable and although we see this variation, there isn’t a single area that is close to the 65% to 70% which is what we normally talk about in herd immunity. So most areas are probably sustainable but there is probably some level of protection in some areas."

Cloete admitted that there was still a very high risk of resurgence.

