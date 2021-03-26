WC ANC approaches HRC, PSC over unplaced learners in province

Cosatu, the South African Teacher's Union and the Congress of South African Students want the bodies to act against the Western Cape Education Department for failing to place more than 6,000 learners.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has formally approached the Human Rights Commission and the Public Service Commission over the issue of unplaced learners.

Cosatu's Malvern de Bruyn said that they had now sent a complaint through to the commissions.

"It is quite clear that this province doesn’t have a political will to place more than 6,000 learners that are still not in the classroom so we are working with the Human Rights Commission and the Public Service Commission to do the mitigation."

Meanwhile, the provincial Education Department has extended the deadline for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admission applications for a week.

Friday was the cut-off date for applications for the 2022 academic year.

Admission applications would now close next Thursday and the department warned that there would be no further extensions.

