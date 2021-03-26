WATCH LIVE: Former Denel board chair Daniel Mantsha testifies at Zondo Inquiry

The state capture commission is hearing Denel-related testimony from the former board chairperson Daniel Mantsha on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing Denel-related testimony from the former board chairperson Daniel Mantsha on Friday.

In 2018, Department of Public Enterprises' Kgathatso Tlhakudi told the commission there were concerns when former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, Mantsha, was appointed the chairperson of the Denel board.

WATCH LIVE: Former Denel board chair testifies at Zondo Inquiry

