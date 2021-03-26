State drops all charges against Norma Mngoma

Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, was arrested last July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a luxury SUV that apparently belonged to her husband's friend.

JOHANNESBURG – The State has on Friday withdrawn all charges against Norma Mngoma just weeks after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that her arrest by the Hawks was unlawful.

The High Court ruled last month that Gigaba abused his powers by involving the elite crime-fighting unit in a domestic dispute.

The prosecutor assigned to the case announced the withdrawal of the charges in court earlier on Friday morning.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika shortly after her case was withdrawn, Mngoma said she hoped one day 'the truth would come out.'

“Whoever opened the case is the one who fabricated the whole thing, and the truth will come out. I already challenged, but if he wants [to fight], then come on – I am ready for anything.”

She also said she would now pursue a civil lawsuit against the Hawks, hoping to claim for the trauma she suffered.

“The judge said they should return my information, and until today my information is not here. So you can see with GBV [gender-based violence] where it stands – because we have the minister of police who always preaches that he is fighting GBV, but he hasn’t fought for me. My information is not here and those people are still working, their jobs are still there. So, you can see who is fighting for who.”

