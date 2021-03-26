Solidarity Fund to launch targeted fundraising for SA's COVID vaccine rollout

The Solidarity Fund has already contributed over R300 million to various vaccination programmes – initially supporting government with R283 million for its entry into the World Health Organization’s Covax facility.

JOHANNESBURG – The Solidarity Fund on Thursday said that it would launch a targeted fundraising effort to support the country’s vaccine rollout programme.

Although the organisation said it would not procure the vaccines as that process was led by the national health department, it has committed to supporting this work through other means.

The Solidarity Fund has already contributed over R300 million to various vaccination programmes – initially supporting government with R283 million for its entry into the World Health Organization’s Covax facility.

Most recently, it paid R50 million towards the Johnson & Johnson extended implementation study – which was used to co-fund operational requirements.

Nicola Galombik, head of disbursements and deployment at the fund, said: “An effective rollout means unified, organised and determined commitment from stakeholders across the full spectrum – the private sector, the government and civil society.”

The fund said beyond all those efforts, one of the most critical interventions remained behavioural change – where they had invested millions of rand.

