Sentencing in EC family axe murder case postponed to May

Nowa Makula on Thursday confessed to killing his girlfriend and her five children last year. He made another appearance in the Elliotdale Regional Court on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in a family axe murder case in the Eastern Cape have been postponed until May.

Thirty-two-year-old Zimbabwean, Nowa Makula, on Thursday confessed to killing his girlfriend and her five children last year.

Makula made another appearance in the Elliotdale Regional Court on Friday morning.

The State and the defence on Friday presented arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentence.

Makula has already pleaded guilty.

#ECAxeMurders He today pleaded guilty and admitted that he killed his girlfriend, Nomzamo Mhlanti and their five children in the Sidabekweni village in November last year. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 25, 2021

He's admitted to hacking to death his 42-year-old girlfriend, Nomzamo Mhlanti and her five children aged between six months and 10-years-old.

The children were asleep in their Sidabekweni village home when they were attacked in November.

Makula fled the scene and sought refuge in Ginsberg, King Williamstown where he was later arrested.

Authorities have also brought an illegal immigration charge against him.

The self-confessed killer will be sentenced on 17 May.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.