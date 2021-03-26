Sapu backs murder accused cops in Ntumba case, says they were doing their jobs

Cidrass Motseothata, Madimetsa Legodi, Victor Mohammed and Tshepiso Kekana were each granted bail of R8 000 on Friday by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has thrown its support behind the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba, urging the country to refrain from vilifying law enforcement.

Ntumba was killed when police fired rubber bullets at a crowd of protesting students in Braamfontein earlier this month.

Ntumba was not part of the protest.

Reacting to the judgment, Sapu’s Dorothy Sithole said that while they were against acts of police brutality, the accused were merely executing their duties.

"It’s either we die or we end up in jail, it's between the two now because police officers are also human beings. They’ve got families, as you can see there, it’s their families that are so much affected."

Sithole said that police no longer knew how to respond in times of crisis.

"We no longer know how to act. We act, we in the wrong. We don’t act, we are in the wrong. In this protest, if it was a peaceful protest, we wouldn’t be where we are. If it was a peaceful protest, everybody was supposed to go home free."

The officers have been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and one of defeating the ends of justice

The case was postponed to May for further investigation.

