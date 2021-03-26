Release of Ntumba murder accused will not cause public disorder - magistrate

JOHANNESBURG - The four police officers charged in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba have been granted bail with some conditions attached.

Ntumba was shot and killed when police fired rubber bullets during student demonstrations in Braamfontein earlier this month.

The 35-year-old father of three was not part of the protest.

The accused, Tshepiso Kekana, Boitumelo Motseothata, Madimetsa Legodi and Victor Mohammed, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

While handing down judgement, Magistrate Sipho Sibayoni emphasised that there was no concrete evidence that the four police officers were a flight risk and that their release would cause public disorder.

"No witnesses responded on outcries by both students and the general community. Further, no concrete evidence before the court that if released on bail, the applicants will undermine the workings of the criminal justice system. In the circumstances, the following order is made: "Applicants one to four's application to be released on bail is granted."

Sibayoni furthered outlined their bail conditions.

"Accused one to four should not threaten or intimidate any State witnesses directly or indirectly. Accused should apply for passports or any travel documents as from today until the finalisation of this matter."

The police officers are expected back in court on 21 May.

They’ve been charged with murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

