Pilots sabotaging SAA from getting off the ground – Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin blames the SAA Pilots Association for adding to the airline's woes.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has accused South African Airways (SAA) pilots of running the airline into the ground.

He blames the SAA Pilots Association for adding to the airline's woes.

Gordhan and SAA business rescue practitioners (BRPs) briefed the standing committee on public accounts on Thursday on the restructuring process.

Members of Parliament (MPs) heard how SAA pilots were issued a lock-out notice in December following a deadlock in negotiations.

The national carrier wants to renegotiate a long-standing agreement with the pilots whom it said were hampering transformation.

READ: SAA business rescue to be completed by end of March

Minister Gordhan said: “The committee should also know, if you want to go into that level of detail, and I referred to this earlier on, that members of the Pilots Association are doing everything possible, ultimately to their own detriment, to sabotage SAA from getting off the ground.”

He said SAA would not be receiving any more funding, and would have to look at its new strategic partner for more cash.

“The fiscus will not make any contribution in the future, let me emphasize that the fiscus will not be required to make contributions in the future, because the parallel process to this that is taking place is the acquisition of strategic equity partner,”Gordhan added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.