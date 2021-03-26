Ocean View resident lays complaint against CT mayor following 'shut up' incident

Aslam Richards approached the mayor and questioned him about a housing project. Plato was then caught on camera where he told Richards to 'shut up'. The housing activist said that he was assaulted thereafter and has lodged a complaint of assault.

CAPE TOWN - An Ocean View resident has laid a complaint against Mayor Dan Plato after being told to "shut up".

Last Friday, Plato visited Ocean View to observe the work of a local neighbourhood watch.

Aslam Richards approached the mayor and questioned him about a housing project. Plato was then caught on camera where he told Richards to "shut up".

The housing activist said that he was assaulted thereafter and has lodged a complaint of assault.

"I'm the man Mr Dan Plato assaulted on the Friday before Human Rights Day. I've laid charges against Mr Plato. I will not be silenced and I will not shut up."

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, who was present at the walkabout, said that Plato was provoked and that video was selectively edited to depict a "misrepresentation and unfair distortion" of the incident.

