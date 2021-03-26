HIV positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand justice

In February last year, the Commission for Gender Equality released a report detailing how 48 HIV-positive women were duped and forced into being sterilised in public hospitals.

CAPE TOWN – Women living with HIV who were forcibly sterilised are demanding justice.

In February last year, the Commission for Gender Equality released a report detailing how 48 HIV-positive women were duped and forced into being sterilised in public hospitals.

On Thursday, Her Rights Initiative and the Positive Women's Network held a briefing in Cape Town, where they lamented the little action from government regarding the matter.

READ: Govt criticised for lack of action on forced sterilisation of HIV-positive women

Zandile Mkhize said at age of 19, she was sterilised without her consent at a public hospital.

Mkhize said on the day of her operation, she was in labour and was made to sign a form.

She was not told what it was for.

“I feel like my womanhood was taken away by a doctor who thought if I am HIV positive, I don't deserve to have children again.”

She said it took one doctor to mess up her life.

“He messed up my life, mentally, physically, and what he did will never be reversed. It pains me.”

Mkhize said she and other victims were disappointed in the government and it should be held accountable.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.