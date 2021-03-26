Four officers in the Ntumba murder case to know today if they will get bail

The policemen aged between 27- and 51-years old face charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice following Mthokozisi Ntumba's death.

JOHANNESBURG – The four police officers charged in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba will know on Friday whether they will be granted bail.

The officers' formal hearing was heard in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ntumba, who was not part of the student protests, was shot and killed in Braamfontein earlier this month.

The policemen, aged between 27 and 51, face charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The officers pleaded with the court to grant them bail, saying their release would not cause public disorder.

However, the State said they should remain behind bars as they face a schedule 5 offense and their release would further cause trauma to the Ntumba family.

WATCH: There were some images we weren't ready to see - Ntumba's cousin

Details of what caused the 35-year old’s death were revealed in court earlier this week.

According to post-mortem results, the father of three who was employed as a town planner by the City of Tshwane, passed away after he was shot in the chest at close range with a rubber bullet.

READ: Mthokozisi Ntumba died after close-range shot with rubber bullet - court told

The defence has accused the State of failing to give the court valid reasons why Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed should be denied bail.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.