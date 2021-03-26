Ex-Denel board chair Mantsha admits Guptas flew him around the world

The Zondo Commission has heard how the state arms manufacturer signed an irregular contract with Gupta-owned VR Laser.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Denel chairperson Dan Mantsha admitted to being flown around the world in chartered jets by the Gupta family.

Mantsha was giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

The Zondo Commission has heard how the state arms manufacturer signed an irregular contract with Gupta-owned VR Laser.

Mantsha was again in the hot seat and faced a string of questions about his travels with the Gupta family.

Evidence leader Paul Kennedy questioned Mantsha about his trips abroad with the Guptas, including a visit to India.

“Do you recall actually going on a trip operated by a flying charter company organised by the Guptas and with the Guptas and arranged by Mr Chawla? Where was this trip to? Was this a personal or business trip?" Kennedy asked.

Mantsha said that he did not declare to Denel that he got a free flight with the Guptas because it was a personal matter.

He also confirmed that he stayed in the same hotel as Duduzane Zuma, a shareholder in Gupta-owned VR Laser and former President Jacob Zuma's son.

Mr. Mantsha says Duduzane Zuma is somebody that he has known for quite some time, he says at some stage they even stayed in the same place, he says he doesn't know if Duduzane owns the place in Dubai or not. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 26, 2021

