EWN Weather Watch: Sun comes out to play in Jozi, chilly day for CT

Your Saturday weather forecast.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng gets a dose of sunshine for Saturday, while parts of the Western Cape get a taste of autumn, with mild temperature and less sunshine.

GAUTENG

A sunny is forecast for most of Gauteng, with temperatures in the mid to high 20s. Johannesburg will enjoy a high of 25°C and Pretoria 27°C. Vereeniging gets a spot of rain and a high of 25°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The province will see a considerably cooler day after a few days of high summer conditions. Cape Town will have a partly cloudy and cool day, with a high of 19°C. George will experience similar conditions but with some rain for good measure. In the interior, Worcester tops the mercury at 24°C and Vredendal at 26°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN will have a much warmer day than it has experienced over the last few days. Durban is set for a high of 25°C and can expected thundershowers. Richards Bay will see a high of 28°C, while Newcastle is set for 26°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

