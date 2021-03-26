COVID-19 vaccine procurement, third wave high on MAC's priorities - Mlisana

Professor Koleka Mlisana has stepped into the position of COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee co-chair after Professor Salim Abdool Karim’s departure to focus on his HIV research.

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee co-chair, Professor Koleka Mlisana, said that vaccines and a looming third wave were high on the body’s priority list.

Mlisana has stepped into this position after Professor Salim Abdool Karim’s departure to focus on his HIV research.

Karim is the director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa.

Mlisana was initially part of the Ministerial Advisory Committee established in March last year to help guide government’s response to the pandemic.

She chaired a sub-group focusing on pathology/laboratory.

Mlisana left when the second Ministerial Advisory Committee was established in September last year.

She’s now getting up to speed with reports produced by the committee over the last six months.

"Right now everyone is talking about making sure that we get the vaccine so it is obviously high on the list and where are we insofar as we are concerned. There's also a concern about the third wave - where are we and what has been prepared by the team? I think for me, it is to understand what they have been putting together."

Emeritus professor of paediatrics and child health, Professor Marian Jacobs, will co-chair the committee with Mlisana.

