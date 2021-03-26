COVID-19: 163 more deaths and 1,554 new cases recorded in SA

These fatalities - recorded over the past day - have pushed the country's death toll to 52,535.

JOHANNESBURG – There have been 163 more coronavirus deaths in South Africa.

These fatalities - recorded over the past day - have pushed the country's death toll to 52,535.

There were also 1,554 new infections confirmed by the Department of Health during that timeframe - bringing the known caseload to 1 541 563.

SA's recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with 1 467 254 people having recuperated so far.

The latest data on the vaccine roll out shows that 220,129 healthcare workers have now been jabbed.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 March.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/wMMflH8eLW Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 25, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 541 563 the total number of deaths is 52 535 the total number of recoveries is 1 467 254 and the total number of vaccines administered is 220 129. pic.twitter.com/gqP8RSR3uG Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 25, 2021

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.