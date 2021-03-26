20°C / 22°C
COVID-19: 163 more deaths and 1,554 new cases recorded in SA

These fatalities - recorded over the past day - have pushed the country's death toll to 52,535.

FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – There have been 163 more coronavirus deaths in South Africa.

These fatalities - recorded over the past day - have pushed the country's death toll to 52,535.

There were also 1,554 new infections confirmed by the Department of Health during that timeframe - bringing the known caseload to 1 541 563.

SA's recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with 1 467 254 people having recuperated so far.

The latest data on the vaccine roll out shows that 220,129 healthcare workers have now been jabbed.

