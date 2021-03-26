CoCT sees increase in unlawful land occupations during COVID lockdown

The city said at the Driftsands Nature Reserve alone, more than 10,000 dwellings were established on land that was never earmarked for housing.

CAPE TOWN – There's been a marked increase in large-scale unlawful land occupations during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The City of Cape Town claims ''shack farmers" – as it calls them – were behind the invasions.

There has been a spate of protests across the city this week, many of them over housing issues and poor service delivery.

The City of Cape Town said most illegal land occupations occurred in areas that were never meant for human settlement, such as road reserves and wetlands.

It said at the Driftsands Nature Reserve alone, more than 10,000 dwellings were established on land that was never earmarked for housing.

Around R200 million would be required just to service the illegally occupied areas, where it was possible to do so.

Amid budget cuts, the municipality added it was working with limited funds and a planned approach that doesn't jeopardise existing settlements was required.

