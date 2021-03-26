Parents are not alone in fight against child murders, abuse - Zulu

The 2019/2020 Annual Police Crime Stats showed child murders dropped by 7%, while more than 24 000 children were sexually assaulted in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that it was the responsibility of government and society as a whole to create a conducive environment where children felt safe.

Zulu, in partnership with Unicef, on Friday hosted a national roundtable webinar on child killings, abuse and rape.

The 2019/2020 Annual Police Crime Stats showed that child murders dropped by 7%, while more than 24,000 children were sexually assaulted in South Africa.

Minister Zulu assured parents that government was addressing abuse and violence and she called on communities to help parents by being their eyes and ears on the ground.

"You are not alone in the fight as far as the killing of our children are concerned, we will always be with you."

Last week, Zulu conducted a walkabout in Diepsloot in Gauteng, where she was alarmed to see young children roaming around unattended.

"It’s painful for me to think this way when I see the child walking alone. The first thing that comes to me, is how far will this child go before somebody intercepts the activities of the child."

On Friday, the Unicef-backed roundtable discussion agreed that there was a need to scale up investment in prevention and early intervention services as an urgent priority.

These included collaboration with faith-based organisations, strengthening the capacity of social welfare services and beefing up the capacity of civil society groups.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.